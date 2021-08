Bollywood Breaking: What happened to the CISF jawan who stopped Salman Khan?

A few days ago, when Salman Khan was spotted at the airport, a CISF officer stopped him during the security check, then people on the internet praised the jawan a lot. But now in some reports, it is being claimed that the officer's phone has been confiscated so that he does not talk to the media. But contrary to such claims, the CISF has rewarded the officer.