videoDetails

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani lands in Jaisalmer for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities will begin in Jaisalmer on February 4. The couple will be joined by family members and their close friends at their wedding.