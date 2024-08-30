Advertisement
TMC students to protest in Kolkata Lady Doctor Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Update: After the rape-murder of a doctor in Kolkata, Bengal is continuously burning in political heat. Such political upheaval can be seen in Bengal again today. TMC is going to protest on the streets for the next three days in protest against the Kolkata rape murder. Today is the first day when TMC students are going to take to the streets. This protest of the student wing of TMC will be against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

