trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701553
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Christmas Glam: Urvashi Looks Stunning and Ready for the Festive Season

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Urvashi is spreading holiday cheer with her festive vibes! All set for Christmas, we can't help but be captivated by her stunning looks.

All Videos

Poonam Panday Arrives for Event as they bring a double dose of fun to the occasion.
Play Icon0:18
Poonam Panday Arrives for Event as they bring a double dose of fun to the occasion.
Neha Sharma Radiates in Summer Elegance in Pretty Pink OutFit
Play Icon0:7
Neha Sharma Radiates in Summer Elegance in Pretty Pink OutFit
Traffic Police in Raebareli Sets Up Cool Selfie Spot: Break the Rules, Get a Viral Photo
Play Icon1:3
Traffic Police in Raebareli Sets Up Cool Selfie Spot: Break the Rules, Get a Viral Photo
VIRAL VIDEO : A Guy Easily Stealing Heavy Stuff, Moves Like a
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : A Guy Easily Stealing Heavy Stuff, Moves Like a "Chitti" Robot
Ayodhya CM Yogi: CM Yogi offered prayers in the temple
Play Icon2:0
Ayodhya CM Yogi: CM Yogi offered prayers in the temple

Trending Videos

Poonam Panday Arrives for Event as they bring a double dose of fun to the occasion.
play icon0:18
Poonam Panday Arrives for Event as they bring a double dose of fun to the occasion.
Neha Sharma Radiates in Summer Elegance in Pretty Pink OutFit
play icon0:7
Neha Sharma Radiates in Summer Elegance in Pretty Pink OutFit
Traffic Police in Raebareli Sets Up Cool Selfie Spot: Break the Rules, Get a Viral Photo
play icon1:3
Traffic Police in Raebareli Sets Up Cool Selfie Spot: Break the Rules, Get a Viral Photo
VIRAL VIDEO : A Guy Easily Stealing Heavy Stuff, Moves Like a
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : A Guy Easily Stealing Heavy Stuff, Moves Like a "Chitti" Robot
Ayodhya CM Yogi: CM Yogi offered prayers in the temple
play icon2:0
Ayodhya CM Yogi: CM Yogi offered prayers in the temple