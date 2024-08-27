Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2783709https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/zee-news-conclave-watch-smriti-irani-exclusive-interview-2783709.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zee News Conclave: Watch Smriti Irani Exclusive Interview

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Smriti Irani on Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: What did Smriti Irani say on Kolkata rape case? Students will protest in large numbers today in connection with the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani said on the platform of ZEE News, 'The people who have taken to the streets today have nothing to do with that girl, that family. They want to see justice being done against injustice. Watch the full interview of Smriti Irani in this video.

All Videos

Nabanna Protest LIVE updates: Police use water cannons
Play Icon07:51
Nabanna Protest LIVE updates: Police use water cannons
Dead body recovered from river in Pune
Play Icon00:50
Dead body recovered from river in Pune
Zee News Conclave: Watch Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview
Play Icon30:13
Zee News Conclave: Watch Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview
Zee News Conclave: Watch Exclusive Interview of Manish Sisodia
Play Icon33:21
Zee News Conclave: Watch Exclusive Interview of Manish Sisodia
Politics sparks over Jammu election
Play Icon15:21
Politics sparks over Jammu election

Trending Videos

Nabanna Protest LIVE updates: Police use water cannons
play icon7:51
Nabanna Protest LIVE updates: Police use water cannons
Dead body recovered from river in Pune
play icon0:50
Dead body recovered from river in Pune
Zee News Conclave: Watch Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview
play icon30:13
Zee News Conclave: Watch Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview
Zee News Conclave: Watch Exclusive Interview of Manish Sisodia
play icon33:21
Zee News Conclave: Watch Exclusive Interview of Manish Sisodia
Politics sparks over Jammu election
play icon15:21
Politics sparks over Jammu election