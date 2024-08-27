videoDetails

Zee News Conclave: Watch Smriti Irani Exclusive Interview

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Smriti Irani on Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: What did Smriti Irani say on Kolkata rape case? Students will protest in large numbers today in connection with the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani said on the platform of ZEE News, 'The people who have taken to the streets today have nothing to do with that girl, that family. They want to see justice being done against injustice. Watch the full interview of Smriti Irani in this video.