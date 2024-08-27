videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Public's anger vs Mamata's Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 07:08 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The Bengal government is in a big trouble in the case of rape-murder of Doctor Bitiya. Today, students and public from Kolkata to Howrah took out a Nabanna march in protest. The protesters wanted to reach Mamata government's office at any cost and protest. They were demanding Mamata's resignation. But Bengal police had decided that they have to stop them. And suppress the protest. In this effort, there was a fierce clash between the public and the police on the road from Kolkata to Howrah today. Tear gas shells. Lathi charge- Water cannon. Police used all these three weapons very well to suppress the protest.