Kolkata Nabanna Protest: Police fire tear gas at protestors

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Kolkata Nabanna Protest Update: In Kolkata, police used tear gas and water cannon on the students' Nabanna march. Police also resorted to lathicharge at many places when the barricades were broken. The students' march is regarding the doctor rape-murder case. And the protesters are demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee. The protesters are standing on Howrah Bridge. They are not ready to leave.