Comedian Vir Das cancelled in Bengaluru after facing heat from certain Hindu groups

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Another hit for Stand-up comedian Vir Das after his Bengaluru show cancelled. The incident occurred following protests by a right-wing group, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The sudden move came after the HJS filed a police complaint demanding cancellation of the show.