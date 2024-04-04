Advertisement
BJP sends defamation notice to Delhi minister Atishi

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party leader, seems to be stuck on her claim. A day earlier, Atishi had said during the press conference that through one of his close associates, BJP was pressurizing her to join their party. Her claim has increased the troubles of the AAP leader.

