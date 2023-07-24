trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous as Ever in Grey and Blue Sweater

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Deepika Padukone spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport on early Monday. The actress looked gorgeous as ever in grey and blue sweater, blue straight denims and sneakers.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
play icon1:19
Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
play icon1:29
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
play icon2:37
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
play icon1:9
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
play icon9:46
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
play icon1:19
Janhvi Kapoor's Wears Chiffon Saree to Promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
play icon1:29
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Spotted in All Black, Duo is Promoting Their Movie Rock aur Rani
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
play icon2:37
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
play icon1:9
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love
play icon9:46
After Seema-Sachin, India's Anju crosses border for love