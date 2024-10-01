Advertisement
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Big news is coming that actor Govinda has been shot in the leg. He has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital. Where he will stay for 24 hours. It is being told that Govinda has been shot in the leg with his own revolver. It is also known that this accident happened because the revolver's lock was open. As soon as Govinda was shot, he was immediately taken to the hospital. Where doctors have removed the bullet from his leg. At present, he is out of danger.

