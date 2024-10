videoDetails

Drinking cow urine will be mandatory for entry into Garba Pandal, says Chintu Verma

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

A BJP leader has advocated a strange condition for entry into Garba pandals in Indore. Indore Rural BJP District President Chintu Verma says that drinking cow urine will be mandatory for entry into Garba.