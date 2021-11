Director SS Rajamouli releases teaser of his upcoming film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

Director SS Rajamouli has released a teaser of his upcoming film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt). Drawing inspiration from the Motorcycle Diaries and the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s, in which Ram Charan’s role is characterised by fire and NTR’s part is signified by the element, water.