Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Rahul Gandhi from Red Fort

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Independence Day 2024: Today the country is celebrating its 78th Independence Day. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has reached the Red Fort. See the live photos. Let us inform that the theme of 'Developed India' is in line with the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of independence. So, by 2024, India will have completed 77 years of independence, leading some people to refer to it as the 77th anniversary.

PM Modi's Convoy Reaches Red Fort
PM Modi's Convoy Reaches Red Fort
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Deshhit: Doctor Rape Case -- Who wants to destroy evidence before CBI investigation?
Deshhit: Doctor Rape Case -- Who wants to destroy evidence before CBI investigation?
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter

