DNA: Politics and Box Office...The Kerala Story is a Hit!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

On May 5, The Kerala Story has been released on the big screens amid protests. The film has recovered its cost in just 4 days. This film has been banned in West Bengal. So the film has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.