trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702685
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dua Lipa Snapped at Rajasthan Airport, Fans Snap Up Selfies

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Guess who we spotted at the Rajasthan Airport? It's none other than Dua Lipa, the famous pop singer! Fans couldn't believe their luck and rushed to take selfies with the international sensation. The airport was buzzing with excitement as people captured these unforgettable moments with the chart-topping star. What a day for Dua Lipa fans in Rajasthan.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Villagers Take Swift Action Against Thief, Stirring Heated Debate on Social Media Over the Thin Line Between Crime and Justice
Play Icon1:55
VIRAL VIDEO : Villagers Take Swift Action Against Thief, Stirring Heated Debate on Social Media Over the Thin Line Between Crime and Justice
Adorable Little Girl and Her Father Steal Hearts with Epic 'Waka Waka' Dance
Play Icon0:19
Adorable Little Girl and Her Father Steal Hearts with Epic 'Waka Waka' Dance
CM Dhami pays tribute to bravehearts with full honours
Play Icon3:22
CM Dhami pays tribute to bravehearts with full honours
'India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community...', says PM Modi
Play Icon9:51
'India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community...', says PM Modi
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes clarification over I.N.D.I.A. Alliance
Play Icon1:22
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes clarification over I.N.D.I.A. Alliance

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Villagers Take Swift Action Against Thief, Stirring Heated Debate on Social Media Over the Thin Line Between Crime and Justice
play icon1:55
VIRAL VIDEO : Villagers Take Swift Action Against Thief, Stirring Heated Debate on Social Media Over the Thin Line Between Crime and Justice
Adorable Little Girl and Her Father Steal Hearts with Epic 'Waka Waka' Dance
play icon0:19
Adorable Little Girl and Her Father Steal Hearts with Epic 'Waka Waka' Dance
CM Dhami pays tribute to bravehearts with full honours
play icon3:22
CM Dhami pays tribute to bravehearts with full honours
'India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community...', says PM Modi
play icon9:51
'India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community...', says PM Modi
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes clarification over I.N.D.I.A. Alliance
play icon1:22
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes clarification over I.N.D.I.A. Alliance