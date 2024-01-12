trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708892
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Bengaluru start-up CEO, Suchana Seth, facing accusations of the tragic death of her 4-year-old son, underwent a routine medical examination today in Calangute. The legal proceedings surrounding the case include regular health assessments, and the examination in Calangute is part of the ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates on this poignant and sensitive case as it unfolds.

All Videos

PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Play Icon2:34
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News
Play Icon26:25
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News
Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
Play Icon7:33
Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon9:30
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Play Icon0:43
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Trending Videos

PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
play icon2:34
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News
play icon26:25
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News
Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
play icon7:33
Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
play icon9:30
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
play icon0:43
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony