DNA: Bangladesh Crisis - Why Rahul Gandhi avoid mentioning Hindus?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
DNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohammad Yunus on the formation of the interim government. In a 55-word tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohammad Yunus on his new responsibilities. Along with restoring peace, he expressed concern about the safety of other minority communities besides Hindus. But when the country's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Mohammad Yunus, there was no mention of atrocities on Hindus or violence against minorities in his 29-word tweet. Nor did he write anything about ensuring their safety.

