videoDetails

DNA: ASI in controversy over MP's Surya Mandir

Sonam | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

DNA: Whenever and anywhere in the country there is a temple-mosque dispute, the courts first seek the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to resolve this dispute. ASI conducts a survey and gives the facts of the existence of a temple or mosque in the survey report. But in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, questions are being raised on the understanding of ASI. A unique dispute over temple and mosque has emerged in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, which is not Hindu versus Muslim but Hindu versus ASI.