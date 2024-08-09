videoDetails

DNA: Why does Jaya get angry at 'Amitabh's' name?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

DNA: Jaya Bachchan entered the world of acting at the age of 15. She achieved success on her own and is now an honorable Member of Parliament of the country. But we don't know why she doesn't like being called with her name attached to her husband, the greatest actor of the century, Amitabh Bachchan. she gets irritated when she hears Amitabh with her name, even today when Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar called her name. She got angry.