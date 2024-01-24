trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713416
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Head to Delhi for Special Screening of 'Fighter' for IAF Officers

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
n a much-anticipated event, Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are en route to Delhi for an exclusive screening of their upcoming film 'Fighter' specially organized for Indian Air Force (IAF) officers. The film, known for its high-octane action and gripping storyline, has generated significant buzz, and this screening is a gesture of appreciation for the dedication and service of the IAF personnel.

