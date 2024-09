videoDetails

Badhir News: Arvind Kejriwal poses questions to RSS chief in first public address after stepping down as Delhi CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Badhir News: Today, during the rally at Jantar Mantar, in 'Janta Ki Adalat', Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked some questions to the RSS.