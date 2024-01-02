trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705269
Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao Grace the Joyful Celebration

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
The haldi ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, turned into a heartwarming family affair as she celebrated the pre-wedding ritual. Among the attendees were Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Reena Dutta, and his current wife, Kiran Rao, showcasing a harmonious and united front. The presence of both significant women in Aamir Khan's life at the event added a special touch to the festivities, emphasizing the strong bond shared within the extended family.

