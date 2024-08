videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: How will Nirbhaya of Bengal get justice?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

Wonder whether we will consider it a coincidence or a conspiracy where a lady doctor was raped and murdered in the hospital. Suddenly a mob of 5 thousand people attacks the same hospital in Kolkata. And all this happens in front of the police. But the police helplessly watches the disturbance caused by the rioters and attackers. In such a situation, the big question is how will Nirbhaya of Bengal get justice?