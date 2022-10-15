NewsVideos

Janhvi Kapoor Fabulous Dance Video on Kareena song

|Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Jhanvi Kapoor is not only a great actress but also a great dancer. We are saying this not only by watching his films, but after watching a dancing video viral on his social media.

All Videos

UP Madrasa Survey: Illegal madrasas of UP has been handed over to the government.
3:47
UP Madrasa Survey: Illegal madrasas of UP has been handed over to the government.
Sapna Choudhary ने काला सूट पहनकर बनाई ऐसी रील, बार-बार प्ले कर रहे हैं लोग
0:33
Sapna Choudhary ने काला सूट पहनकर बनाई ऐसी रील, बार-बार प्ले कर रहे हैं लोग
World Superfast News: Vladimir Putin Makes A Big Statement On Russia-Ukraine War
1:35
World Superfast News: Vladimir Putin Makes A Big Statement On Russia-Ukraine War
चलते विमान में पायलट की सीट पर बैठे विमान उड़ाता नजर आया बच्चा
0:32
चलते विमान में पायलट की सीट पर बैठे विमान उड़ाता नजर आया बच्चा
Khabrein Khatakhat: Shafiqur Rahman Burke's controversial statement on Gyanvapi
5:38
Khabrein Khatakhat: Shafiqur Rahman Burke's controversial statement on Gyanvapi

Trending Videos

3:47
UP Madrasa Survey: Illegal madrasas of UP has been handed over to the government.
0:33
Sapna Choudhary ने काला सूट पहनकर बनाई ऐसी रील, बार-बार प्ले कर रहे हैं लोग
1:35
World Superfast News: Vladimir Putin Makes A Big Statement On Russia-Ukraine War
0:32
चलते विमान में पायलट की सीट पर बैठे विमान उड़ाता नजर आया बच्चा
5:38
Khabrein Khatakhat: Shafiqur Rahman Burke's controversial statement on Gyanvapi
Viral video,Bollywood,dance video,Lifestyle,