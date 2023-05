videoDetails

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

An enormous fluffy, white, blue eyed Burmese cat mascot captured at the Met Gala event. This cat paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet “Choupette”. Later it was revealed as actor Jared Leto, bringing a whole new meaning to this year’s event.