NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karan Johar: Aditya Roy Kapur and other celebrities attend KJo's birthday bash

|Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Pandey, Rohit Dhawan spotted at Karan Johar's House in Bandra.
}

All Videos

Imran Khan's lawyer exposes the truth!
2:31
Imran Khan's lawyer exposes the truth!
Watch: Glenn Maxwell & Faf Du Plessis spotted at Mizu, Bandra
0:50
Watch: Glenn Maxwell & Faf Du Plessis spotted at Mizu, Bandra
Threat to Imran Khan's life..Situation worsens in Pakistan
1:28
Threat to Imran Khan's life..Situation worsens in Pakistan
Prime Minister of Pakistan's big tweet on the arrest of Imran Khan
1:14
Prime Minister of Pakistan's big tweet on the arrest of Imran Khan
Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai Airport
1:12
Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

2:31
Imran Khan's lawyer exposes the truth!
0:50
Watch: Glenn Maxwell & Faf Du Plessis spotted at Mizu, Bandra
1:28
Threat to Imran Khan's life..Situation worsens in Pakistan
1:14
Prime Minister of Pakistan's big tweet on the arrest of Imran Khan
1:12
Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai Airport