Himachal to hold protest against Mosque Demolition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

The issue of the mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is getting serious. Hindu organizations will protest in Shimla today. The district administration has not given them permission to protest in Sanjauli. Therefore, the protest will be held in Chaura Maidan, Shimla. Hindu organizations are demanding the demolition of the illegal mosque.