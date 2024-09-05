Advertisement
Supreme Court holds hearing on Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Kejriwal Bail Update: Hearing on the bail plea of ​​Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has begun in the Supreme Court. Abhishek Manu Singhvi is arguing on behalf of Kejriwal. Singhvi told the court that three orders of the court are in favour of the client. Singhvi argued that there is a provision of dual conditions of bail under PMLA. Despite these strict conditions, two orders in the money laundering case are also in favour of Kejriwal.

