Kareena Kapoor aces her summer fashion as she steps out in the city

| Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, has yet again left her fans in awe with her latest look. The actress was spotted in Mumbai today, donning a white shirt-dress, paired with a brown belt. The slit-cut dress looked effortless yet chic, making Kareena stand out from the crowd.