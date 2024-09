videoDetails

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren controversial statement on RSS

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren compared RSS to rats. Hemant Soren says that RSS is infiltrating Jharkhand like rats and ruining it. Hemant Soren said that people should drive RSS out of the villages.