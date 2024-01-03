trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705853
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Return Radiant from New Year Getaway

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai after a romantic New Year's getaway in Rajasthan. The Bollywood couple shared glimpses of their New Year celebrations on social media, giving fans a peek into their beautiful moments together. The pictures showcase the couple's radiant smiles and the joyous time they spent during their holiday.

