videoDetails

DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Today we will do a DNA test of CM Yogi Adityanath's preparations for the full and final war against the man-eating wolves of Bahraich. More than 50 days have passed and now a team of nine shooters has entered the field to kill the man-eating wolves. What is their strategy? Watch this report.