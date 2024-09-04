Advertisement
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
A mosque in Shimla is currently the subject of uproar from the road to the assembly. The floors being built illegally in the mosque and the unknown people coming here have become a cause of fear for the local people. In the assembly too, there was a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the illegal construction of the mosque. Himachal's Panchayati Raj Minister even expressed suspicion of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators in the mosque.

