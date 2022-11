Katrina Kaif stuns fans with her Harley Quinn look for Halloween 2022

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

It seems like Bollywood too is getting a Halloween touch. B-town diva Katrina Kaif shared jaw-dropping pictures of her Halloween look on Instagram. Taking to another level, Katrina was cladded in DC Comics character Harley Quinn's look.