trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689064
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Katrina Kaif Talks On The Success Of Tiger 3, Calls Movie Dear To Her Heart | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Indian Actor Katrina Kaif expressed her happiness on the success of the film Tiger 3. She said that it is one of her most loved films and is dear to her heart.
Follow Us

All Videos

Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Play Icon3:35
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
Play Icon4:39
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
Play Icon2:14
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
Play Icon2:39
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban
Play Icon1:11
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban

Trending Videos

Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
play icon3:35
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
play icon4:39
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
play icon2:14
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
play icon2:39
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 17th November 2023
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban
play icon1:11
Massive fire explosion in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban