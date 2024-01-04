trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705977
Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Sanon's Stylish Arrival

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon turned heads as they were spotted at the airport today. The stylish siblings showcased their impeccable fashion sense, setting new travel style goals for fans. In this exclusive video, Kriti and Nupur can be seen effortlessly blending comfort and style in their airport looks. From trendy outfits to chic accessories, the Sanon sisters made a statement as they navigated through the airport with poise.

