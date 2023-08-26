trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653987
Kusha Kapila Is Dating Arjun Kapoor? Social Media Star Reacts To Her Dating Rumours With Arjun

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Social media star and actress Kusha Kapila, on her Instagram broadcast channel, expressed that she is done with reading trash rumours about her life almost every other day. Her reaction comes after a viral and unverified Reddit post claimed that she is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.
