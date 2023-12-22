trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701756
Lady's Cute Hand Kiss Reinforces Salman Khan's Status as India's Most Adored Personality

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Salman Khan, alongside Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, graced producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash. In videos circulating online, Salman's exit from the venue became a heartwarming moment as he engaged warmly with fans. The actor's gestures towards his admirers have quickly become a viral sensation on social media, adding to the charm of the star-studded celebration.

