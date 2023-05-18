NewsVideos
videoDetails

Look who's back! Alia Bhatt Spotted At Airport Arrival

|Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a white top at the airport. Watch the full video,,,

All Videos

Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi invited as special guest at G-7!
20:40
Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi invited as special guest at G-7!
Spotted: Katrina Kaif Snapped At Airport Arrival
0:38
Spotted: Katrina Kaif Snapped At Airport Arrival
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Snapped Today At The Bachchan Residence
0:42
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Snapped Today At The Bachchan Residence
Deshhit: Congress solves issue of Chief Minister in Karnataka
3:45
Deshhit: Congress solves issue of Chief Minister in Karnataka
Deshhit: PM Modi called as special guest in Hiroshima, Japan
14:40
Deshhit: PM Modi called as special guest in Hiroshima, Japan

Trending Videos

20:40
Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi invited as special guest at G-7!
0:38
Spotted: Katrina Kaif Snapped At Airport Arrival
0:42
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Snapped Today At The Bachchan Residence
3:45
Deshhit: Congress solves issue of Chief Minister in Karnataka
14:40
Deshhit: PM Modi called as special guest in Hiroshima, Japan