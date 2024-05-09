Advertisement
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
In a tense post-match encounter, Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the LSG team, visibly expressed his displeasure towards captain Rahul. The public display of anger by Goenka highlighted his frustration with the team's performance that night, with Rahul seen attempting to explain the team's actions to his boss. Despite Rahul's efforts, Goenka remained visibly agitated. English commentators suggested that such grievances should be addressed behind closed doors in the dressing room. Social media echoed similar sentiments, expressing dissatisfaction with Rahul's public scrutiny

Viral Video: Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend After Years Together | Watching This May Leave You With Trust Issues
Viral Video: Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend After Years Together | Watching This May Leave You With Trust Issues
Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy
Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured
Air India to cut down flights due to mass sick leave by cabin crew
Air India to cut down flights due to mass sick leave by cabin crew
Clash over Dargah Land in Ahmedabad
Clash over Dargah Land in Ahmedabad

