Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
In India, everyday life often brings unexpected surprises, and viral videos frequently showcase these moments. Recently, a hilarious video emerged from Kanpur, making waves on social media. Shared by Avneesh Mishra on Instagram, the video depicts a woman riding a scooter, initially appearing as a typical scene. However, upon closer inspection, viewers notice something peculiar: the woman's helmet is positioned in a way that makes it seem like it's "eating" her head, reminiscent of the game character Pacman. The humorous sight had many laughing and commenting, with the caption reading, "Kanpur is not for beginners."

