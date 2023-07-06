trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631613
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Neeyat’ hosted a special screening in Mumbai on July 05. Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles. ‘Neeyat’ is Vidya Balan’s first theatrical release after four years. The film is all set for its theatrical release on July 07.
