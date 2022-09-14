Malaika Arora Style: Malaika left the house in just a loose shirt

Millions of colors of beauty... Yes, what to say about the beauty of the beautiful Malaika Arora. There are millions of colors and thousands of styles. The onlookers just keep staring at them. Malaika Arora shows how fashionable she is from her gym look to the party look. Now once again, Hasina has shown that flamboyance that those who watch have only held their breath. This time Malaika Arora has worn a shirt without pants.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

