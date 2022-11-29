NewsVideos

“May God grant him wisdom...” Anupam Kher on IFFI Jury Head’s remark on ‘Kashmir Files’

|Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
Actor Anupam Kher, who played a key role in 'The Kashmir Files' took a swipe at IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid for calling the film "propaganda, vulgar" at the festival's closing ceremony on November 28. A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen making controversial remarks about the film was not well-received by many. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.

All Videos

Deshhit: After 33 years, China again remembered the same blood character, Jinping's insistence
14:47
Deshhit: After 33 years, China again remembered the same blood character, Jinping's insistence
Tailor’s son who turned Boxer wins big at World Youth Championship
Tailor’s son who turned Boxer wins big at World Youth Championship
Anupam Kher Exclusive: Anupam Kher raised these questions on the controversy of 'The Kashmir Files'
15:28
Anupam Kher Exclusive: Anupam Kher raised these questions on the controversy of 'The Kashmir Files'
New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers
New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers
India supports resuming direct negotiations b/w Israel-Palestine to achieve two-state solution
India supports resuming direct negotiations b/w Israel-Palestine to achieve two-state solution

Trending Videos

14:47
Deshhit: After 33 years, China again remembered the same blood character, Jinping's insistence
Tailor’s son who turned Boxer wins big at World Youth Championship
15:28
Anupam Kher Exclusive: Anupam Kher raised these questions on the controversy of 'The Kashmir Files'
New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers
India supports resuming direct negotiations b/w Israel-Palestine to achieve two-state solution