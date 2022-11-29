“May God grant him wisdom...” Anupam Kher on IFFI Jury Head’s remark on ‘Kashmir Files’

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

Actor Anupam Kher, who played a key role in 'The Kashmir Files' took a swipe at IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid for calling the film "propaganda, vulgar" at the festival's closing ceremony on November 28. A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen making controversial remarks about the film was not well-received by many. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.