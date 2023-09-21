trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665081
Mumbai: Aarti takes place on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the residence of Mukesh Ambani

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Aarti took place on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the celebrations that took place at the residence. The festival took place with a lot of joy and fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi is an Indian festival that commemorates the birth of the Indian god Ganesha.
