Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside his residence ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai on July 23. Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans gather outside ‘Jalsa’ to get a glimpse of megastar.
