Bombay High Court raises serious questions in the case of death of accused Akshay Shinde in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has raised serious questions in the case of the death of Akshay Shinde, accused of brutality against girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, due to police firing. The High Court judge said that it is difficult to believe that a man can take a pistol from someone and fire it. A weak man cannot load bullets in a pistol so easily.