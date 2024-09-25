videoDetails

Know voting percentage amid Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Voting for the second phase is going on in Jammu and Kashmir elections. Public votes are being cast on a total of 26 seats. In the first 4 hours till 11 am, 24.1 percent voting took place. Along with the Election Commission, 20 diplomats from 16 countries from abroad will also watch the elections being held in Jammu and Kashmir on the second phase of voting. Diplomats have come to Jammu and Kashmir after the invitation of the Central Government. Diplomats from America, European Union, Russia and Australia have reached Srinagar. Along with these diplomats, four officials of the Indian Foreign Ministry will also be present.