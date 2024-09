videoDetails

Bulldozer action started in Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Bulldozer action is being taken against illegal encroachment in Bahraich, UP. This action is being taken on the orders of the High Court. Illegal encroachment is being removed with a bulldozer in Sarai Jagna village of Fakharpur area of ​​Bahraich. It is being told that many shops and houses have come under the purview of this action.